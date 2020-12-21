Govt orders EMCO for Jasin Correctional Centre and staff quarters from tomorrow

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the decision by the National Security Council was made after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the area. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Jasin Correctional Centre and its staff quarters in Melaka will be placed under a 14-day enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the decision by the National Security Council was made after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the area.

He said the Health Ministry screened 1,251 people and found 133 positive for the coronavirus since December 19.

The EMCO is scheduled to end on January 4.

Ismail added that the EMCO covers a total of 771 residents, including 603 inmates and 168 staff and their families.

As in previous Covid regulations, no visits to the facility and the quarters will be allowed during EMCO.