Minister says reading of five bills postponed to next Parliament sitting

— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The second reading of five bills initially scheduled for today in the Dewan Rakyat has been postponed to the next sitting.

When tabling the motion, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the bills were the Windfall Profit Levy (Amendment) Bill 2020; Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Bill 2020; Factories and Machinery (Repeal) Bill 2020; Malaysian Space Board Bill 2020 and Independent Police Conduct Commission Bill 2020.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin said today’s meeting would not be adjourned until five other bills, including the Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)) (Amendment) Bill 2020, have been debated and decided upon.

“Regardless of the previous motion moved on Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020, and in accordance with Standing Order 12(1), I hereby propose that today’s meeting will not be adjourned until all debate is concluded and amendments on the Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020; Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020; Tourism Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020 and Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2020 decided upon.

“The same goes for the motions by the Finance Minister at number 11 until 14 as stated in today’s Order Paper,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof. — Bernama