Most PAS leaders favour of Perikatan-BN-Sarawak coalition grand coalition, says Hadi Awang

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today welcomed a formal charter to tie Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) into a super coalition as proposed by Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Hamzah Zainuddin.

Hadi said most of his party leaders were also in its favour.

“That is a positive suggestion and the majority of the leaders have agreed to the suggestion.

“Just that to realise it, it takes some time and what more we don’t know which year the general election will take place,” he told reporters at the PAS headquarters here.

PAS is a member of the PN coalition formed by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when he became prime minister and pulled his party out of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

PN is in an informal partnership with BN, likewise GPS, the ruling coalition in the north Borneo state.

The idea of a grand coalition by Hamzah was to ensure the respective coalitions do not overlap and fight each other in GE15, which is speculated may be held next year.

Hamzah also reportedly said his proposal will ensure continuity of benefits of their informal cooperation since taking over the federal government from PH in March.

PAS is also in another separate pact with BN known as Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Hadi dodged when asked about plans to register MN as another coalition ahead of GE15.

He sidestepped, saying the more important aspect was that all the political parties involved were officially registered and their cooperation has been smooth.

“What is important is that the parties that are involved are registered parties — Umno, PAS and Bersatu — that is most important.

“Although the charter is not mandatory, today Perikatan Nasional has successfully been registered.

“Although Muafakat Nasional has not been registered, it has been running smoothly,” he said.

He also said time is needed to discuss the GE15 seat arrangements to ensure all parties will get a fair share.

“Seat allocations will be done equally and will ensure that it builds a strong government in the future,” he said.

Hadi was also asked to comment on assertions that Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has the support of 113 MPs and whether a no-confidence vote would be raised in Parliament against the PN government soon.

“We wait for the real story. For now, we won’t have to rush into a decision,” he said.

He was also sceptical that 10 Umno MPs, including its current president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and past president Datuk Seri Najib Razak, will back Anwar to be the next PM as alleged.

“Last time, it was reported that there were 120 MPs, but what transpired became something else. So we wait until it actually happens,” Hadi said.