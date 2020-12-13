Hadi plays down Hindu temple demolition in PAS-led Kedah, insists legal and not religious problem

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during a dialogue session with the media at the PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang asserted today that conflict between the PAS-led Kedah government and MIC over the demolition of a Hindu temple in the state has been resolved.

The Islamist party president also defended the state government’s demolition of the temple in Taman Bersatu, Kuala Kedah on December 1.

“It has already been resolved according to laws,” he told reporters at the PAS headquarters.

He said the party has “discussed with MIC” but did not elaborate on the outcome.

Hadi insisted the issue at stake was a legal matter and not a religious one, again without elaborating.

A public spat broke out between PAS and MIC, the Indian component party of ally Barisan Nasional, earlier this month.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan accused Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor of breaking a promise to inform him if any temples were to be demolished in the state.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister ll P. Ramasamy said Sanusi has proven himself to be a racist and religious extremist who should not remain in power, as well as questioning the need to destroy temples to build motorcycle parks or futsal courts.

On December 5, Sanusi chided MIC and DAP leaders for making much noise over the temple demolition which he described as “a little trouble”.

The mentri besar said the temple was demolished because it was built on gazetted land, denying that his decision was prompted by racial or religious prejudice.