PHC launches guided walk excursion on Penang Hill, expects tour to be a hit among locals after CMCO lifted

A view of Georgetown can be seen from the highest point on Penang Hill. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 10 — Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) has launched a guided walk excursion on the hill called “Experience Penang Hill” where visitors can enjoy the cool respite of Penang Hill surrounded by the greenery of the rainforest.

[email protected] Hill’s guided excursions come in two packages, a full day tour or a half day tour in which the full day tour includes an optional lunch at either David Brown’s Restaurant or Cliff Cafe.

“We believe that these packages will appeal to couples, families with young children and even youth groups as it only requires moderate fitness for the activities,” said PHC general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng.

He said the programmes are flexible so it can be customised for small groups or organisations that are looking to hold team building events, explore the trails or spend the night at Penang Hill.

The guided excursions will bring visitors through a number of trails at The Habitat before going on a buggy tour to Monkey Cup Garden.

Cheok said the initiative is in line with PHC’s theme “see the nature, feel the history” as visitors can enjoy breathtaking landscapes, heritage buildings and admire nature up close in one educational experience.

He hopes that the packages will be a hit among local and foreign tourists especially after the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is lifted.

He said more visitors are seeking family-oriented outdoor activities and the Experience Penang Hill packages proved to be the perfect escapade for those who have been cooped up indoors for too long.

“We are confident that this collaboration with [email protected] will bring us a step closer in making Penang Hill on par with other international parks where visitors can engage in ecotourism and heritage all-in-one activities,” he said.

The Experience Penang Hill packages are supported by PHC, Monkey Cup Garden, The Habitat and David Brown’s Restaurant.

Those interested can register with [email protected] by contacting KP Ong at 016-4201189.