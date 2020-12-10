Covid-19: Pahang Sports Complex to house low-risk foreign Covid-19 patients, says state NSC chief

Workers at work at a Covid-19 quarantine centre at the Dewan Arena Badminton Perak in Ipoh November 23, 2020. The Pahang Sports Complex will be activated as a Covid-19 quarantine centre to house low-risk non-citizen patients not requiring specialised treatment, said the state NSC chairman Mohd Zairasyahil Shah Zakaria. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, Dec 10 — The Pahang Sports Complex (Sukpa) here will be activated as a Covid-19 quarantine centre to house low-risk non-citizen patients not requiring specialised treatment.

State National Security Council (MKN) chairman Mohd Zairasyahil Shah Zakaria said that starting tomorrow, the complex will house 115 Covid-19 patients from the Jalan Genting cluster.

The sports complex would be able to accommodate more than 140 patients at any one time, he said.

He said that the local community should not worry as the premises will be monitored around the clock and the residents can carry on with their daily activities as usual.

“The sports complex was identified to avoid disrupting the existing treatment and services in the government hospitals, as well as to provide more space to the people of Pahang to get the best treatment.

“Sukpa was chosen due to its location which allows specialists from the nearby hospital to arrive within a short time frame,” he told reporters after inspecting the preparations at the centre here today.

He said that the sports complex was designated as a quarantine and treatment centre under the movement control order (MCO) enforced by the government to cover the capacity of hospitals whenever the situation required.

“Thus far, there are no suitable locations in Bentong as the Institut Aminuddin Baki (IAB) which has been made into a centre for healthcare staff and enforcement authorities on duty at the three localities in Genting Highlands which are placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

“Furthermore, there are more than 60 residents who are living within the IAB vicinity. The Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Bentong is also not suitable as it may cause some uneasiness among students and parents,” he said.

Yesterday, MKN enforced EMCO in Ria Apartment, Amber Court Apartment, and a workers’ quarters in Kampung Semaut in Bentong from today until December 23 after Pahang recorded 119 cases from Jalan Genting cluster.

Meanwhile, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan also gave an assurance on the safety of the residents as more than 50 personnel from various enforcement agencies including police will monitor Sukpa and its surrounding vicinity. — Bernama