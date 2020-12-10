From PJ to Shah Alam, celebrity preacher Da’i Syed hit with third sex charge today

Syed Shah Iqmal Mohammad Shaiful, also known as Da’i Syed, is seen at the Shah Alam Sessions Court December 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 10 — Celebrity preacher Da’i Syed, whose real name is Syed Shah Iqmal Mohammad Shaiful, who was charged with committing unnatural sex and molest at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court and Sessions Court today, faces another charge of raping a woman at the Sessions Court here.

Syed Shah Iqmal, 25, pleaded not guilty to raping the 23-year-old woman in a room in a condominium in I-City, Section 7 here at about 11.35pm on September 11 last year. He is charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping if found guilty.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nor Baizura Mohd Saubian did not offer bail on the grounds that since it was a non-bailable offence, it would create an uneasy perception among the public if the accused, who is a public figure, was released.

“The accused also has several other cases and it is feared that he may harass the victim and witnesses if allowed bail,” she said.

She said that if the court allowed the accused bail, it should be set at RM100,000, together with the additional conditions that the accused’s international passport be handed over to the court, besides having to report to the nearest police station and being prohibited from harassing the victims and witnesses until the case is completed.

In pleading for bail to be imposed, lawyer Syed Amirul Syed Edros, representing Syed Shah Iqmal, said his client had given full cooperation throughout the investigation and had even gone to the Shah Alam Police Headquarters voluntarily before he was detained.

Syed Amirul also pleaded for a minimum bail as his client has had no source of income since the Covid-19 pandemic began, apart from having to care for his mother and brother, who is a person with disabilities (PwD) after being involved in an accident.

Syed Amirul said the issue of the accused harassing the victim was also not relevant as police had confiscated his (the accused’s) two mobile phones.

Judge Rofiah Mohamad then allowed the accused bail of RM20,000 in one surety, with the additional condition that the accused be prohibited from harassing the victim and prosecution witnesses until the trial is completed and set January 25 next year for mention of the case.

Earlier, the accused, who is a former participant of a religious television reality programme, arrived at the Shah Alam Sessions Court at 3.01pm.

Syed Shah Iqmal was also charged in the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court and Magistrate’s Court this morning on two counts of committing unnatural sex and outraging the modesty of a private college student at his rented house in Damansara Perdana on October 17. — Bernama