Dr Noor Hisham rubbishes report claiming Chinese vaccines unsafe

A booth displays a coronavirus vaccine candidate from China National Biotech Group at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing September 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today debunked new that vaccines made in China are unsafe to use, saying that the East Asian nation has a successful track record in manufacturing vaccines for diseases other than Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham was responding to a question by a journalist, who highlighted a news article that has been making the rounds over the past few days, alleging that vaccines manufactured in China are not safe

“The news is not true at all. If we see, China has come out with prequalified vaccines for the World Health Organisation (WHO), for example, vaccines for influenza, polio, hepatitis A, and japanese encephalitis.

“So they have experience with manufacturing vaccines,” he said during a press conference today.

