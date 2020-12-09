Air Selangor: Water supply to Klang Valley fully restored as of noon

Water supply was disrupted yesterday after pollution was detected in Sungai Selangor. — Picture by Miera Zulyana.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― Water supply resumed fully by noon today in four areas in the Klang Valley ― Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor ― which faced disruption since early morning yesterday, according to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd.

Air Selangor corporate communications head Elina Baseri said supply had been restored to most places in three other affected areas, namely Kuala Langat (80 per cent); Klang/Shah Alam (74.9 per cent) and Gombak (70 per cent).

“As at noon today, water supply was stable in 731 of the 861 affected areas. Air Selangor is striving to stabilise distribution of supply in the remaining 130 areas,” she said in a statement.

Elina said alternative supply of water through public taps and local service centres is still available for the affected consumers.

Air Selangor advised consumers to comply with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedure when fetching water from tanker lorries, local service centres and public taps.

Water supply was disrupted yesterday after detection of pollution of the raw water in Sungai Selangor, which triggered the shutdown of the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant and the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants Phase 1, 2 and 3. ― Bernama