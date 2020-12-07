MACC signals corruption case against Tengku Adnan not over despite court discharge, looking into ‘new developments’

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s discharge from a RM1 million corruption court case earlier today may have been a setback, but the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) does not appear to have given up on prosecution.

The MACC disclosed that there have been new developments in the case as Deputy Public Prosecutor Julia Ibrahim told the High Court this morning which led to Tengku Adnan’s discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

“MACC is made to understand that there are new developments that were raised by the accused, and that a report lodged against a witness of this case requires further investigations by the MACC.

“MACC will begin investigations into the new developments and then put forward again the investigation papers to the Attorney General’s Chambers for its consideration once all has been completed,” it said in a statement this evening.

The commission said the court decision did not mean the Putrajaya MP has been cleared of the corruption accusations against him.

“He can be charged again at any time if permission to prosecute is obtained from the AGC,” it pointed out.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali discharged but did not acquit Tengku Adnan who was previously charged with taking a RM1 million bribe when he was Federal Territories minister.

The money was allegedly deposited into Tengku Adnan’s CIMB Bank account as an inducement to assist the application by Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd to increase the company’s plot ratio in regard to a development project on Lot 228, Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur.

The alleged briber was businessman Datuk Tan Eng Boon, who has since pled guilty to an alternative charge of abetting the politician and was fined RM1.5 million.