Penang thanks NSC for allowing CMCO, EMCO only in target areas, says CM

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 5 —The Penang government had expressed its thanks to the National Security Council (MKN) Special Session on Covid-19 for considering the proposal made by the Penang State Security Special Committee (JKKNPP).

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said JKKNPP on December 3 had made an application for the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the state only in targeted locations, namely, only affected mukim (sub-district) or locality.

“Through the announcement made by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob this evening, the CMCO will only be extended to Mukim 12, southwest district and Mukim 13, north east district from December 7 to December 20.

“Meanwhile, the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be implemented involving two red zone localities, namely, flats in Persiaran Paya Terubong, Relau and Flat Desa Bistari Blocks A and B, Batu Uban,” he said in a statement today.

He said for the flats in Persiaran Paya Terubong, Relau, 10,000 individuals were expected to be listed while the Flat Desa Bistari Blocks A and B, Batu Uban would involve 2,300 people.

Thus, Chow said the Penang Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) would be responsible for implementing controls at the related locations with the assistance of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Malaysian Volunteer Department (RELA).

“In addition, further standard operating procedures (SOP) regarding the implementation of the EMCO in both localities will be announced by the Penang MKN and PDRM in the near future.

“As proposed by the Penang State Health Department (JKNPP), there is a need for the implementation of EMCO in both localities to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among the local populace and not allowing a risk of transmission to the surrounding communities,” he said.

He said all residents in the EMCO localities were called upon to cooperate with the security forces and also the district health office (PKD) on duty. — Bernama