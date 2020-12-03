Penang proposes that CMCO only be imposed on affected localities

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press at Komtar, George Town November 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 3 — The Penang Special Security Committee meeting today has proposed that the National Security Council (NSC) consider imposing a conditional movement control order (CMCO) only on targeted localities instead of the whole state.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the Penang NSC will bring up this proposal at the special NSC meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

Apart from this, each district officer has been tasked with identifying suitable locations for the state Health Department to use as quarantine facilities and follow-up Covid-19 testing activities to meet any increase in cases in the state.

“This is in addition to the quarantine facility at the Penang Caring Society Complex,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Chow said foreign workers in red zones in the state will be swabbed using the Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit, as approved by the Health Ministry, from December 9 onwards.

Citing information from the Social Security Organisation (Socso), Chow said foreign workers from other zones will be tested from December 16 onwards.

“The implementation of the testing will also involve the state Labour Department and employers may refer to Socso’s official portal to find out more about the testing procedures,” he said.

As of December 2, Penang has a total of 14 active clusters: the Remand Prison Cluster, Seberang Perai Prison Cluster, Bayan Cluster, Tembaga Cluster, Permatang Cluster, Intan Cluster, Rengas Cluster, Rajawali Cluster, Beringin Cluster, Damar Laut Cluster, Assumption Cluster, Bayan Indah Cluster, Summer Cluster and Seri Pasir Cluster.

Chow said Mukim 12 in the south-west district and Mukim 13 in the north-east district are still considered red zones as of December 2.

“George Town, Mukim 6, South Seberang Perai, Central Seberang Perai and North Seberang Perai are orange zones,” he said.

Chow said the current CMCO is due to expire on December 6, but that the state must be prepared for any further announcements from the federal government.

“In Penang, we hope a good decision will be made to balance public health and economic recovery,” he said.

He added that the Penang Special Security Committee meeting is important for evaluating the risks presented by the state Health Department which can then be used as a guideline to prepare for any announcements.

Chow reminded the public that Covid-19 is already in the community and called on all to work together in combating the spread.