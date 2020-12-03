After 25-year stint as Selangor state assemblyman, DAP veteran Teng Chang Kim says will not seek re-election

Teng said he will complete his current term as assemblyman, but will not seek re-election in the state assembly or in DAP’s central executive committee. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — DAP veteren Teng Chang Kim today announced that he will be withdrawing from politics, having served as a Selangor state assemblyman for 25 years.

On his Facebook page today, Teng said he will complete his current term as assemblyman, but will not seek re-election in the state assembly or in DAP’s central executive committee (CEC).

“I have gone through six general elections, been elected as assemblyman for 25 years and CEC member for 24 years. It is time to conclude a chapter.

“I have relentlessly given the best of my ability to help build the nation, especially Selangor, and I will leave it to the people and history to judge me,” he said.

Teng said his political aspirations were satisfied after he was reappointed as a Selangor exco member in 2018 and now wishes to make way for new faces.

“There is now an abundance of able and willing talents in the party whose capability and potential are well above my level.

“My continued presence will stand in the way of the advancement of the aspiring new talents and, hence, my departure shall be the most appropriate option in the best interest of the party and nation,” he added.

Teng said he will continue to support his colleagues from the sidelines, and thanked his supporters for backing him through the years. He also apologised for any mistakes that he might have made.

“Stated thus, it is my great pleasure to announce that I will not be participating in the DAP CEC election this year and the next DAP Selangor state committee election. I will also not seek re-election after the dissolution of Selangor State Legislative Assembly.

“I have contributed half of my lifetime in public service and it is time to chart for another half of it.

“I have approximately another two years in office and I will continue to work all out until the dissolution of the legislative assembly. Only countdown, no slowdown,” he said.

Teng joined DAP in 1990, and was first elected to the Selangor State Assembly under the constituency of Bukit Gasing in 1995. In 1999, he moved to represent Bandar Klang, now known as Bandar Baru Klang.

In 1999, Teng was the only DAP politician elected into the Selangor State Assembly, but throughout his political career, saw the rise of DAP, which now holds a record 16 seats in the assembly.

Furthermore, in the state assembly, Teng has also held the positions of Opposition Leader and Speaker, setting an unprecedented record for an elected representative staying for a full-cycle in three different positions.