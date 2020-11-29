Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 1,309 Covid-19 cases today, highest number of cases recorded in KL

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Health Ministry reported 1,309 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Kuala Lumpur accounting for the highest number of cases.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 493 cases, or 37.7 per cent of today’s overall total.

Three deaths and 1,333 recoveries were also recorded.

The latest figures put the nation’s active cases at 11,481, while cumulative cases stand at 64,485, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement.

“Four hundred and seventy-three (95.9 per cent) of the cases in Kuala Lumpur were due to workplace clusters surrounding construction sites,” he said.

On the rest of the breakdown by states, Dr Noor Hisham said 291 cases were reported in Sabah, 238 in Selangor, 77 in Perak, 52 in Kedah, 46 in Penang, and 37 cases in Johor,

Labuan accounted for 35 cases, along with 32 cases in Negri Sembilan and six cases in Kelantan.

Pahang, Malacca and Terengganu recorded only one case each.

Dr Noor Hisham said the three deaths today were two Malaysian men — one from Perak and the other from Negri Sembilan — and one non-Malaysian woman in Sabah. All were aged between 53, and 89, with pre-existing medical conditions.

Dr Noor Hisham also noted that there are 116 covid-19 patients currently warded in the intensive care units (ICU), with 42 needing breathing assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced that four new clusters today, namely the Sungai Mulia Construction Site cluster in Kuala Lumpur, Batu Lima cluster in Sabah, Yayasan cluster in Selangor and Hilir cluster in Kelantan.

“The Sungai Mulia Construction Site cluster involves the Titiwangsa district in Kuala Lumpur. First case from the cluster was reported positive for Covid-19 on November 29 after workplace screenings were conducted at a construction site,” said Noor Hisham.

To date, 23 positive cases have been detected in the Sungai Mulia Construction Site cluster.

The Batu Lima, Yayasan and Hilir clusters were all detected after a person with Covid-19 symptoms was tested for the disease.

The Batu Lima cluster is in the Kota Kinabalu district, and involves 49 Covid-19 positive cases to date. The first person — or the index case — in the cluster was tested on November 19.

The Yayasan cluster involves the Klang district, and currently accounts for 21 Covid-19 positive cases. The index case of the cluster was tested on November 20.

The Hilir cluster involves the Kota Baru, Tumpat, Bachok and Pasi Puteh districts. Currently there are 21 Covid-19 positive cases recorded in the cluster.

The index case of the Hilir cluster tested positive on November 24.