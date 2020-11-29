Dr Mahathir rallies Malaysians amid report of 266 suicides nationwide during MCO (VIDEO)

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters during a media conference at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur in Bangsar August 7, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today called on Malaysians to not despair and come together to face the burdens that have materialised as a result of the movement control order (MCO).

Through a video published on his Twitter page, the senior politician responded to recent reports citing police statistics that 266 Malaysians took their own life from the months of March to October this year, during the various phases of MCO.

“I believe we will be able to overcome this challenge because God does not test us if we cannot endure it.

“Rest assured, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

He said that when faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges, there will always be those who begin to lose all hope.

“It is true that the pain is felt more acutely by those who shoulder the burden than those who are observing from afar.

“Insyallah, we will overcome these trials and tribulations together,” he added.

Saya mendapat tahu seramai 266 rakyat kita telah membunuh diri dan kejadian ini masih beterusan. Memang di dalam menghadapi cabaran ada yang merasa hilang harapan dan semangat. Bersabarlah dengan ujian ini. Yakinlah bahawa akan ada cahaya di sebalik dugaan. InsyaAllah. pic.twitter.com/L9UTJKdT9w — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) November 29, 2020

On November 18, Malay daily Kosmo! quoted Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din as saying 25 per cent of the suicide cases during the MCO were caused by debt, followed by 24 per cent due to family problems, and 23 per cent due to marital woes.

A further 15 per cent were reportedly due to relationship breakups, while work pressure, psychological problems and drugs were among the reasons cited for the remaining 13 per cent of cases.

