Police remand four more over shooting of GOF members at Malaysia-Thai border

The main suspect in the shooting incident between the General Operations Force (PGA) and smugglers was among four who were remanded seven days starting from today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KANGAR, Nov 26 — The main suspect, in the shooting incident between the General Operations Force (PGA) and smugglers on the Malaysia-Thailand border two days ago, was among three local men and a Thai who were remanded seven days starting from today.

This was confirmed by Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad.

The main suspect is a 45-year-old man, she said when contacted by Bernama here.

Earlier, the remand orders until December 2 on the four men were issued by the Kangar Magistrate’s Court Registrar Monica Joseph Gaisah who allowed the applications of the police.

The four suspects, aged 26 to 45 years old, who wore lock-up uniforms and were hand-cuffed, arrived at the court complex at 9.10am and were taken out of the remand room about 50 minutes later.

In the incident early on Tuesday, Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli, 54, was killed while his colleague Sergeant Norihan a/l Tari, 39, was seriously injured in a shootout with a group of smugglers, about 600 metres from the TS9 control post in Padang Besar, Perlis.

The late Baharuddin, from the Semelai community, died at the scene while Norihan, who was prior to this treated at the Tunku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) in Kangar, was transferred to the Penang Hospital for further treatment.

Yesterday, 15 locals were ordered to be remanded for four days while three Thais were remanded a week to help in investigations on the case. — Bernama