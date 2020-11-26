GOF to look into providing better communication system for border patrol members

Members of the General Operations Force keep watch near the Taman Radzi PGA Post in Padang Besar, Perlis November 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PADANG BESAR, Nov 26 ― The General Operations Force (GOF) will look into providing a better system to facilitate communications between signal officers and members on patrol at the borders in the country.

GOF North Brigade Commander SAC Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji said the signal officers often had problems making contacts with patrol members in certain areas.

“If we have a better communication system, we will be able to contact members who are on patrol at any time.

“Currently, patrol members have to ride motorcycles to areas with line coverage to make a report to the signal officer,” he told reporters during a visit to the Malaysia-Thai border area yesterday.

This followed a shout out between GOF members and smugglers at the Malaysia-Thai border in Padang Besar, Perlis, two days ago.

Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli, from Battalion 3 (Senoi Praaq) of the GOF Northern Brigade, was killed in the incident, while Sergeant Norihan a/l Tari, 39, was severely injured.

Abdul Ghani said Norihan, despite being injured, rode a motorcycle about a kilometre from the scene to get help.

However, he said, the incident would not dampen the spirit of its members to continue to protect the sovereignty and security of the country. ― Bernama