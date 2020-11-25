Two more Thai nationals nabbed over probe into Perlis border shootout, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador arrives at Taman Radzi PGA Post in Padang Besar, Perlis November, 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JEMPOL, Nov 25 — Two more Thais were arrested in Perlis today, bringing to eight the number of Thai nationals nabbed for the fatal shootout at the Malaysia-Thailand border yesterday, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the two suspects were arrested at 7am at the border wall in Padang Besar, bringing to four the number of Thais nabbed in Malaysian territory after the shootout.

The other four suspects were arrested by Thai authorities in Thailand yesterday.

“We believe these two Thais could not escape because they failed to find a way to get past the border wall. So, when we (security forces) conducted ‘sweeping’ in the farms and bushes, we came upon these two.

“They have been taken for further questioning. We are in talks and will make an official application to the Royal Thai Police to hand over to us the four arrested in Thailand to face justice (in Malaysia),” he added.

He told reporters this after attending the burial of Corporal Baharuddin Ramli, 54, who was killed in the shootout with smugglers early yesterday. — Bernama