MetMalaysia: Bad weather in east coast until Friday

MetMalaysia in a statement said the districts affected in Kelantan were Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an orange-level weather alert with heavy rains expected to continue in Terengganu, several districts in Kelantan and in Kuantan, Pahang until Friday.

MetMalaysia in a statement said the districts affected in Kelantan were Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

A yellow-level weather alert has been issued for the Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar and Kinta districts in Perak; Gua Musang (Kelantan); and Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran, Bera, Pekan and Rompin (Pahang) until this Friday.

“Meanwhile, heavy rain (yellow-level) is expected in Perlis and Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling) from tomorrow (November 26) until Friday (November 27),” read the statement. — Bernama