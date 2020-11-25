Malaysia-Thai border shooting: Sergeant Norihan transferred to Penang hospital for surgery

Sergeant Norihan a/l Tari was transferred from the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar to the Penang Hospital to undergo surgery to remove three bullets from his body, two in the stomach and another in the lung. ― Picture via Facebook/Love Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 25 ― Sergeant Norihan a/l Tari, 39, the General Operation Force (GOF) personnel who was injured after being shot while on duty at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Padang Besar, Perlis yesterday was taken to the Penang Hospital (HPP) tonight for further treatment.

Norihan was transferred from the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar to HPP to undergo surgery to remove three bullets from his body, two in the stomach and another in the lung.

The ambulance ferrying him left the hospital at 7.40pm, escorted by a police patrol car and arrived at HPP at 9.20pm.

It was learned that he would undergo the surgery tonight.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong confirmed that Norihan had arrived safely to HPP, but did not comment further.

Bernama reported yesterday that Corporal Baharuddin Ramli, 54, of the elite Senoi Praaq unit was killed, while Corporal Norihan was critically injured in an early morning shootout with smugglers about 600 metres from the TS9 command post in Padang Besar, Perlis.

The Royal Malaysia Police today promoted both of them to the rank of sergeant.

Baharuddin and Norihan, of the elite Senoi Praaq unit of the GOF, were engaged in intelligence gathering at the Malaysia-Thailand border when they chanced upon some 13 or more smugglers, which resulted in the shootout. ― Bernama