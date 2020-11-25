Khairy: Malaysia to have vaccine development roadmap by Q2 2021

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said the objective of the roadmap is to make Malaysia a country that is able to produce vaccines for humans in 10 years’ time. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The National Science Council has agreed to develop a national vaccine development roadmap, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin has said.

According to Khairy, the objective of the roadmap is to make Malaysia a country that is able to produce vaccines for humans in 10 years’ time.

“For now, Malaysia does not have adequate facilities to develop vaccines for human usage (end-to-end).

“But realising changes from time to time, a positive step needs to be taken.

“The National Science Council has agreed that a national vaccine development roadmap should be developed with the objective of making Malaysia a country that can produce vaccines for humans in 10 years’ time,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during his winding-up speech on the Budget 2021 Bill debate.

Khairy said the roadmap is expected to be ready by the second quarter of 2021.

