Johor cops dispose contraband cigarettes, liquor worth RM2.5m

JOHOR BARU, Nov 25 ― Johor police today disposed of contraband cigarettes and liquor worth RM2.5 million which were seized from 2018 until October this year.

Its chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the seizures were from 30 cases which have been charged in court, and of the total, 12 cases were from Johor Baru Selatan (JBS) with seizure value of RM820,000, 10 cases were from Iskandar Puteri (RM916,618) and eight were from Seri Alam (RM763,382).

“A total of 36 suspects involving both locals and foreigners, aged between 26 and 53 were detained during the same period,” he told a press conference here today.

He added of the total, 12 were detained in JBS, 15 in Iskandar Puteri and nine in Seri Alam.

Ayob Khan said during the period, Johor police also carried out 467 raids and some of the cigarettes and liquor seized were smuggled from Vietnam and Indonesia, before being brought to several locations in Johor and Pahang.

He said cases related to cigarettes and liquor smuggling are charged under the Customs Act 1967 and not under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012, adding that the smuggling activities could be eradicated more effectively if the cases are under Sosma.

“Under the Customs Act, we usually arrest lorry drivers and shopkeepers who sell contraband goods and they will be fined RM1,000 to RM2,000...after that they will be back at it again.

“That is why we want the offences to be charged under the Sosma Act 2012 to enable the police to take action against the entire syndicate including its mastermind,” he said. ― Bernama