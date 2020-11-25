IGP: Two corporals in border shootout promoted to sergeant

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador arrives at Taman Radzi PGA Post in Padang Besar, Perlis November, 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JEMPOL, Nov 25 ― The Royal Malaysia Police has promoted to sergeant the who engaged in a shootout with smugglers at the Malaysia-Thailand border yesterday, resulting in the death of one of them.

The policemen are Baharuddin Ramli, 54, who was killed in the encounter near Padang Besar, Perlis, and Norihan a/l Tari, 39, who is under treatment at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador conveyed this to reporters after the burial of Baharuddin with full police honours at the Orang Asli Cemetery in Kampung Sungai Sampo, Bandar Sri Jempol, today.

“I discussed the matter with the (Royal Malaysia Police) directors of departments and we agreed to promote Baharuddin (posthumously) and Norihan for the incredible courage they showed in the face of danger,” he said.

He also said that the Royal Malaysia Police has proposed to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to consider recommending the two policemen for award of the bravery medal.

Abdul Hamid said contributions from the Royal Malaysia Police Cooperative group insurance and Warriors Trust Fund have been given to the family of Baharuddin.

“The 3rd Battalion Northern Brigade and Bukit Aman Welfare Fund also gave contributions,” he said.

Baharuddin and Norihan, of the elite Senoi Praaq unit of the General Operations Force (GOF) of the Royal Malaysia Police, were engaged in intelligence gathering at the Malaysia-Thailand border when they chanced upon some 13 or more smugglers, which resulted in the shootout at about 2.30 am yesterday.

Today, Abdul Hamid spent about two hours with the family of Baharuddin and paid his last respects to the policeman before the burial at 12.20pm that was attended by family members, villagers and police officers and personnel. ― Bernama