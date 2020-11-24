Royal Lake Club in KL says one member has Covid-19, four others pending test results

The Royal Lake Club said the affected member tested positive for the coronavirus on November 17 after coming into close contact with a visitor to his home between November 15 and 18 who was later found to have Covid-19 on November 21. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — A member of the 130-year-old Royal Lake Club (RLC) here has been found Covid-19 positive, according to a memo sighted by Malay Mail today.

In the memo, the club said the affected member tested positive for the coronavirus on November 17 after coming into close contact with a visitor to his home between November 15 and 18 who was later found to have Covid-19 on November 21.

“On Saturday November 21, the club member received information that the visitor had tested positive for Covid-19. The visitor had earlier been asymptomatic,” RLC said in the memo.

It said the infected club member had attended a yoga class with three other members and one instructor on November 17.

It added that several areas of the club have been closed for sanitisation until November 26. These include RLC’s recreation hall. All activities in the hall are also cancelled until sanitised.

RLC advised the other three members and yoga instructor to test for Covid and inform the club immediately of their results.

“They have been told not to visit the club until they are tested negative,” the memo said.

All subsequent yoga classes involving the same group are now cancelled.

The RLC, founded in 1890, is the second recreational club in the Klang Valley to have members test positive for Covid-19.

The first was the Royal Selangor Golf Club which reported seven cases earlier this month after one golfer tested positive and infected others.