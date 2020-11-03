Royal Selangor Golf Club confirms seventh Covid-19 case

A general view of the Royal Selangor Golf Club in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― The Royal Selangor Golf Club (RSGC) today confirmed its seventh Covid-19 positive case, hours after reporting its sixth Covid-19 positive case earlier.

RSGC said its latest case, which saw a sixth member test positive, was confirmed today after said member underwent Covid-19 screening on October 31.

“The member has been contacted by the Health Ministry and arrangements are being made for hospitalisation,” it said in a brief statement.

The club said it will continue to update members as more information comes in.

RSGC’s statement also detailed the said member’s movement which took place on October 24.

According to the chronology of events, said member arrived at RSGC’s at 7.20am before proceeding to the men’s changing room.

He then teed-off at 8am before returning to the Main Lounge for lunch. He left RSGC at 2.30pm.

The following day on October 25, the same member arrived at RSGC at 7.15am before proceeding to the men’s changing room.

He then teed-off at 7.52am before returning to the reception area at 12.45pm and proceeded to have a shower in the men’s changing room.

After that, the member headed towards the Main Lounge for lunch and hung around the club’s Italian restaurant Modesto’s at 2.45pm. He left RSGC at 3pm.

On October 26, the man returned to RSGC at 5.30pm and proceeded towards the driving range at 5.40pm.

He then headed to the Men’s Bar Terrace at 6.30pm. He left at 7pm.

To date, six RSGC members and one staff have tested positive.

Earlier today, RSGC announced its sixth Covid-19 positive case , which was also the fifth involving a member.

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya have been placed under a second conditional movement control order (CMCO) after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Initially, the CMCO started on October 14 and was to last until October 27, but has now been extended until November 9.

Golf was permitted to be played during the CMCO, with certain rules in place; among them was allowing only one buggy per person and for all payments to be made online.

All golf competitions have been suspended until the CMCO ends.