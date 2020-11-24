N. Sembilan govt conveys condolences to late Corporal Baharuddin’s family

Motorcade escorting Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador seen arriving at Taman Radzi PGA Post where the shootout happened in Padang Besar, Perlis November 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEREMBAN, Nov 24 — The Negri Sembilan government has conveyed its condolences to the family of the late Corporal Baharuddin Ramli from the 3rd Battalion (Senoi Praaq), Northern Brigade of the General Operations Force (GO(F) who was killed while on security duty at the Malaysia-Thailand border, early this morning.

Its Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun described Baharuddin’s passing as a big loss to the country and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“I understand that the deceased was originally from Jempol, Negri Sembilan and died in the shootout while on border security control duty against intruders.

“I also pray for the recovery of Corporal Norihan a/l Tari who was injured in the same operation together with the deceased,” he said on his Facebook page.

Aminuddin also expressed his appreciation for the contributions and deeds of all members of the security forces who worked tirelessly to safeguard the country’s peace and security.

“I pray to Allah SWT for all of you to be protected and safe while on duty, InsyaAllah (God willing),” he said.

In the 3.10 am shootout between the GOF team and a gang of smugglers at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Padang Besar, Perlis, Baharuddin, 54, was killed while Norihan, 39, seriously injured and now being treated at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar. — Bernama