Malaysia-Thailand border shooting: First time shootout occurred, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador meeting PGA personnel as he arrived at Taman Radzi PGA Post in Padang Besar, Perlis November, 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Prior to today’s fatal shooting, General Operations Force (GOF) members on duty at the Malaysia-Thailand border area had only heard the sound of gunfire directed at the Border Wall TS9 control post from the other side of the country, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

These gunshots were heard on November 12 and Nov 15.

However, today’s gunshots, which were directed near the TS9 control post in Padang Besar, Perlis, at 2.30am, resulted in the death of a GOF personnel and serious injury to another.

Abdul Hamid said this was the first time that a shootout had occurred at the Malaysia-Thailand border between the GOF and smugglers, and which resulted in the death of a security personnel.

“This shows that the smugglers are becoming more aggressive and bolder in attacking GOF personnel on duty at the border,” he told a special press conference at Bukit Aman here today. — Bernama

MORE TO COME