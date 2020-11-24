Covid-19: No visitors allowed in HUSM wards except for emergency cases, says director

Health workers are seen during a Covid-19 screening at Kg Baru in Kuala Lumpur April 11, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, Nov 24 — The management of Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian has decided that no visitors will be allowed in wards as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

HUSM director, Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Sukari Halim said only visitors for emergency or critical cases are allowed in with permission from the hospital management.

“Only one person is allowed to accompany paediatric patients, other patients in need of assistance and emergency cases,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Ahmad Sukari also urged the public not to bring children and senior citizens who are non-patients to the hospital.

“Those who have permission attend to matters at the USM Hospital block (eight-storey building) are urged to fill in the Covid-19 declaration form at the customer service and screening counter.

“They are also advised to truthfully answer questions, especially concerning active Covid-19 clusters,” he added. — Bernama