BN ministers, deputy ministers pledge full support for Muhyiddin’s leadership

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Ministers and deputy ministers from Barisan Nasional have pledged their full support to the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in implementing the plan for economic recovery and people’s health.

In a joint statement by 20 members of the government administration, they said the country needs a stable government to ensure the process of recovery is implemented orderly following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The first move is to render it achievable by ensuring Budget 2021 is supported and passed by members of Parliament at Dewan Rakyat.

“This is also in line with call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who advised MPs to give their undivided support to Budget 2021,” the statement said.

The statement also said members of the administration from BN also acknowledged the views raised by BN MPs on Budget 2021 and they would be taken into consideration during implementation from time to time. — Bernama