Yapeim sugests trade-free areas nationwide

Yapeim chairman Datuk Mohd Redza Shah Abdul Wahid said the initiative was a good opportunity for residents of the Federal Territories. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) have suggested that the Free Trading Area initiative which begins tomorrow in the Federal Territories be implemented in all states.

Yapeim chairman Datuk Mohd Redza Shah Abdul Wahid said the initiative was a good opportunity for residents of the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan to open stalls or businesses on a small scale and take advantage of the permission given as best as possible.

“Such implementation should be applied in all states in Malaysia, as long as it complies with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and ensures cleanliness,” he said in a statement here, today.

Earlier, Federal Territories Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced the permission to the residents of the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, to open stalls or small businesses in any suitable area starting tomorrow.

Annuar said, however, traders need to apply for a valid temporary business license for six months at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) website, which is offered for free.

Meanwhile, Mohd Redza said Yapeim through Ar Rahnu Yapeim also provided support in the form of gold-based financing to those affected by Covid-19.

“In fact, Yapeim always opens its door to help those who are affected, especially losing income by offering an online sales platform through CMASA.my as well as being an additional option besides opening stalls.

“Yapeim hopes the public will use the opportunities given in the best possible manner in the joint effort to empower the economic sector especially the local industries to simultaneously boost the national economic growth,’’ he added. — Bernama