Struck by Covid-19 fallout, childcare providers seek meeting with govt for two-year action plan

Childcare providers nationwide have been struggling since the movement control order (MCO) was imposed back in March. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 10 ― The Association of Registered Childcare Providers Malaysia hopes to meet with the government to discuss an action plan that will enable its members and other related childcare groups to weather the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic fo the next two years.

Association president Anisa Ahmad said childcare providers nationwide have been struggling since the movement control order (MCO) was imposed back in March, adding that its recent survey of 3,000 registered childcare providers in the country found that more than 80 per cent could face permanent closure due to a drastic drop in business.

“It was chaos during that period and especially when we were allowed to reopen, everything was uncertain without proper planning,” she said.

She said the association had a meeting with over 40 other childcare provider groups outside Penang to discuss the impact and an action plan going forward.

“We plan to set up a taskforce consisting of members from various groups in every state to work with the relevant government departments, agencies and ministries and come up with a two-year action plan for childcare providers to better handle situations like the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

She reminded the government that childcare facilities are not just another profit-oriented business entity but provide a crucial service that shapes the next generation of Malaysians in their formative years.

“We only want the government to sit with us, discuss with us and work together for this industry, we are not just childcare providers, we are helping in the developmental growth of young children,” she said.

Anisa said childcare centres may not contribute much to the country's economy directly.

However, she pointed out its indirect significance as a support service for working parents.

“The costs of a childcare centre is high in terms of rental and teachers' salaries so many do not have enough saved up to stay afloat for long without an income,” Anisa said.

She added that most childcare centres do not earn high profits but most of the time, had only enough revenue to cover the operation costs.

“Now that the government has allowed us to open during the CMCO under strict guidelines, my advise to members is to adhere to the requirements such as provide the required documentations and applying to their respective state health departments,” she said.

However, childcare centres in red zones are still not allowed to operate.

She worried that desperate parents may send their young children to unregistered childcare providers who may not be qualified.

Childline Foundation project director, Datin PH Wong said many registered childcare providers are struggling to survive.

She said nine out of 10 childcare providers are illegal and parents will resort to sending their children to these providers when registered centres are forced to close during the CMCO.

“All childcare centres should be allowed to operate with at least 10 children per centre, depending on the size of the centre, and of course, with full adherence to SOPs so that at least these centres can cover their monthly operational costs,” she said.

She said this will reduce the risks children will face in illegal centres or untrained home-based childcare providers.

She too hoped the government will work with Association of Registered Childcare Providers Malaysia and relevant child-related non-governmental organisations (NGO) on guidelines in allowing childcare centres to stay open during CMCO.