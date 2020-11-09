Post-mortem on one of Melawati helicopter crash victims completed

The scene on the day a helicopter crashed in Melawati on November 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The post-mortem on one of the victims of the helicopter that crashed in Taman Melawati yesterday, Commander (Rtd) Mohamed Sabri Baharom, 56, was completed at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (PPUKM) here at 11.30am today.

Sabri’s remains were then brought to the Khaled al Walid Mosque in Jalan Padang Tembak for the funeral prayers and then to his house in Taman Melati before burial at the Raudhatul Sakinah Islamic Cemetrey, Batu Caves, near here.

Bernama learnt that the post-mortem on the other victim, Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohamed Rawi, 41, is still ongoing and expected to complete this afternoon.

After the post-mortem and the final rites at PPUKM, Mohd Irfan’s remains are expected to be brought to Surau Al-Ikhwan, Taman Puncak Jalil before being buried at a cemetrey in USJ22, Subang.

Earlier, family members of both victims were seen waiting for the post-mortem results at the PPUKM mortuary after the identification process of the victims’ bodies.

It is understood that the Covid-19 tests on the remains came back negative.

The two survivors of yesterday’s incident, Datuk Ahmad Jauhari Yahya and Tan Chai Eian, arrived at the mortuary at 10.30am and left around 11.50am. — Bernama