Schools in Penang’s Southwest district to close from Nov 6-20

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 4 — All 56 educational institutions in the Southwest District will be closed from Nov 6 to 20 because the Health Ministry has declared the district a Covid-19 red zone, according to the Education Ministry.

A ministry statement tonight said the institutions included 39 primary schools, 12 secondary schools, one vocational college and four private schools.

The Southwest District has recorded 51 positive Covid-19 cases. Earlier today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be enforced in Mukim 12 of the Southwest District from Nov 6 to 19.

The list of institutions to be closed will be posted on the ministry portal at www.moe.gov.my and its official social media platforms, the statement said.

It said educational institutions with hostels will also be closed and parents and guardians have to fetch their children home.

Students awaiting the arrival of their parents can remain at the hostels under the charge of the wardens, and will be provided meals during that time, it added.

Students who have to sit for international examinations have to obtain letters from their respective schools to attend these examinations, the statement said.

During the closure of the schools, the educational institutions and school administrators are required to ensure that teachers conduct online education as per the manual that can be downloaded from www.moe.gov.my, said the statement. — Bernama