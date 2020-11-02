MDEC, TM to boost Malaysia’s digital readiness

The Telekom Malaysia logo is seen on the TM Tower in Bangsar November 22, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) are collaborating to strengthen the digital readiness of Malaysia towards realising its digital nation aspirations.

TM and MDEC said the collaboration encompassed four key areas, namely to digitally empower micro, small and medium enterprises; to bolster rural digital economy; to empower Malaysians with digital skills; and to leverage each other’s strengths in running digital advocacy and community engagement programmes.

Under the collaboration, TM and MDEC will work together in matching, introducing and connecting TM with MDEC’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ecosystem and established partners such as the Perkhidmatan eDagang Setempat programme.

“Both national organisations will explore their common ground and embark on the best initiatives towards establishing a solid foundation for the country’s digital economy and to elevate Malaysia into a digital nation.

“This is also in line with TM’s aspirations and unique role as the enabler of Digital Malaysia,” said TM chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh in a statement today.

The joint effort would also see TM’s MSME customers offer products and solutions in TM’s identified technology pillars towards further empowering the SME fraternity.

Towards empowering the rural digital economy, both organisations will explore the initiatives to further expand connectivity infrastructure that, in turn, can help enable mentoring and coaching to communities on how to increase the utilisation of emerging technology to improve business operations, said TM and MDEC.

Both parties will also look into organising training and workshops to enhance the digital skills and competencies of identified communities as well as TM employees, at the same time building competent graduates to increase their employability.

This includes promoting awareness on Fourth Industrial Revolution-related skills to teachers, students and youth to equip them for the digital era. — Bernama