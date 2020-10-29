Jakim condemns French cartoons on Prophet Muhammad, urges Malaysians to respect religious boundaries

Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Muslims in Malaysia are advised not to act above the law and religion boundaries in response to the publication of caricatures depicting Prophet Muhammad.

Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Abdul Aziz Jusoh said this was because such action could create disharmony among the country’s multi-religious society.

“Islam forbids human actions which may lead to harm, evil, violence, tyranny whether among Muslims or non-Muslims.

“Islam rejects any extremist movement that uses violence, murder and war that threaten the peace of the country and the world,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration today.

According to media reports, a teacher was beheaded on the outskirts of Paris on Oct 16 after showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad published in Charlie Hebdo to his students.

Commenting further, Abdul Aziz said Jakim condemned the provocative action of the publication of the caricature by the French weekly satirical newspaper.

“This issue should not be raised, let alone when Muslims around the world are now celebrating the month of Rabiulawal, the birth month of Prophet Muhammad,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz virtually announced that the International Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) chairman Datuk Dr Mustapha Ahmad Merican was selected as the recipient of the “Semarak Cinta Rasul SAW 1442H/2020M” main award for his deeds in raising funds and upgrading mosques and surau in Malaysia and other Muslim countries in the region. — Bernama