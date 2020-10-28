PSM: Ronnie Liu’s arrest over alleged Agong insults ‘outrageous’, probe those who lodged report instead

DAP’s Ronnie Liu was arrested by officers from Bukit Aman police headquarters after he arrived for questioning in relation to a sedition probe at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters this morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) has called today for the immediate release of Selangor assemblyman Ronnie Liu over alleged insults against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The party has instead urged the police to investigate those who made the police report against the DAP lawmakers, saying such an arrest is “outrageous” and suggested it was done to stoke fear among the public.

“The arrest of assemblyman Ronnie Liu is simply outrageous and doesn’t make sense unless the main motive is to create fear among the people.

“They could have just questioned Ronnie without the need to arrest him. This is unnecessarily putting a strain in the police work when every person should be focusing on fighting the pandemic and crime,” it said in a statement.

Liu was arrested by officers from Bukit Aman police headquarters after he arrived for questioning in relation to a sedition probe at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters this morning.

Investigations against Liu were launched after the DAP leader uploaded a social media post with pictures of protesters at an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand.

An accompanying caption read: ‘Now in Bangkok. They are saying No to the King.”

“How can Ronnie be investigated for sedition when he is actually posting a factual event which is happening in Thailand. Isn’t our freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 10 of the Constitution?

“We hope the police will not get entangled in the politicking world and carry out their duty professionally,” it added.

Liu is being investigated under the Sedition Act and the Communications and Multimedia Act.

It is unclear at the moment if Liu will be held overnight and remanded.

Yesterday, the police said they are also investigating three other social media users for making similar remarks.