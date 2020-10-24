Dr Noor Hisham says beds, medical supplies in Sabah sufficient despite rising Covid-19 cases

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said nine hospitals and 31 quarantine centres have been built catering to infected patients there. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The government has ensured there are sufficient beds and medical supplies to treat Covid-19 cases in Sabah, the worst hit state.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said nine hospitals and 31 quarantine centres have been built catering to infected patients there, following anxiety over reports citing the Sabah government that its hospitals had reached 99.5 per cent capacity, forcing it to ask lower-risk patients to stay home for their treatment.

“This third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is very difficult to deal with, but we are more prepared to deal with it as compared to the beginning of the pandemic in March and April.

“The Health Ministry is constantly looking into the needs of the hospitals and quarantines centers like beds, medical equipment such as ventilators and the sorts,” Dr Noor Hisham said in his daily press briefing today.

