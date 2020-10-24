Covid-19: Communications and Multimedia Ministry says recent Kajang TEMCO rumours are ‘fake news’

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Following is a denial of a viral news in the social media by Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team at 6.30 pm this evening.

Kajang district police chief, Selangor has denied allegations which went viral on social media claiming that the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) had been imposed on Kajang district including Bandar Baru Bangi effective 10.00 pm on Oct 23 following the affected area being classified as a red zone besides 16 roadblocks being set up around the district.

He stressed that the allegation was false and advised the public not to transmit any dubious information. — Bernama