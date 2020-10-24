Covid-19: 177 educational institutions in Seremban to close for 16 days from tomorrow

The Ministry of Education confirmed the closures of all 177 educational institutions in Seremban. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Oct 24 — A total of 177 educational institutions under the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) in Seremban will be closed for 16 days from tomorrow, following the district’s classification as a Covid-19 red zone.

The MOE in a statement said that the closure until Nov 9 included primary schools, secondary schools, Teacher Education Institutions (IPG) and private schools as well as educational institutions with hostels.

“The decision is in line with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s special address on Oct 6 regarding the government’s decision to close schools in areas classified as red zones by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“The list of all 177 closed educational institutions can be found on MOE’s official portal and the list will be updated from time to time,” said the statement.

The statement added that students who were waiting to be picked up by parents or those who wished to remain in the hostel of their respective educational institutions during the period will be under the care of the hostel warden.

Apart from that, it said the students would be provided food and drink by the respective institutions throughout the period.

Meanwhile, students required to sit for international examinations as scheduled during the period must obtain a letter from their respective schools.

“During the closing period, all school administrators and educational institutions are instructed to ensure that teachers, teaching staff and students continue with the teaching and learning process at home with manual available for downloaded on KPM’s official portal at www.moe.gov.my,” it said.

Negeri Sembilan recorded 96 new Covid-19 cases today - all of them in Seremban - bringing the total number of cases in the state so far to 1,290.

Seremban currently has 179 active cases, followed by Rembau (10), Port Dickson (five), Tampin (four), while Jelebu, Kuala Pilah and Jempol have no cases recorded so far.

Meanwhile, the management of Sekolah Tinggi Islam As Sofa (STIAS) in Senawang today said that there were 38 more Covid-19 positive cases confirmed at the school, comprising three staff and 35 students, bringing the total number infected there to 98.

The school’s managing chairman Abdullah Abdol Razak in a statement said the results were obtained today following the screenings done by the MOH on 127 STIAS students and staff on Tuesday (Oct 20).

He said, however, only three of the 38 cases showed symptoms, and all the positive cases were transferred to the quarantine centre at 4.15 pm today.

“For students who are still waiting for the screening results, they have been placed in the dormitory’s quarantine room, while individuals who have close into close contact with the positive cases are urged to get screened and self-quarantine at their respective homes,” he said.

On Thursday, a total of 33 students at the school were confirmed positive for Covid-19, followed by eight staff and 19 students the next day (Friday). — Bernama