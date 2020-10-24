Amanah positive Muhyiddin’s ploy to declare emergency is to save himself

Amanah said they are confident that the Agong will uphold the institution of parliamentary democracy while saving the Constitutional Monarch from being dragged into disputes and political ploys of the current administration. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today questioned Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s rumoured move to declare a state of emergency and said the party hopes that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will reject the Prime Minister’s idea.

In a statement today, Amanah said they are confident that the Agong will uphold the institution of parliamentary democracy while saving the Constitutional Monarch from being dragged into disputes and political ploys of the current administration.

The party said it was obvious Muhyiddin is only trying to declare a state of emergency because he has lost the support of majority MPs and is dreading to face a vote of no confidence in Parliament, as well as the possibility of failing to get support on the upcoming Budget 2021 tabling.

“Muhyiddin should just admit that he has lost majority support and resign as prime minister. This would have been a more responsible and dignified move, as compared to declaring a state of emergency.

“Muhyiddin’s resignation would save the country from falling into a protracted power struggle. The resignation is to submit to those who have the support of the majority MPs in accordance with the Federal Constitution,” the party said.

Amanah pointed out that the proposal to declare an emergency is a political move that seeks to take advantage of the third wave of Covid-19 disaster which will only add to the suffering of the people.

“Like it or not, a declaration of emergency will have a negative impact on the lives of the people, the country’s economy and affect Malaysia’s image in the eyes of international investors and the world community,” the party said.

Yesterday Muhyiddin and several other government leaders attended an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the latter’s Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan.

However, no announcement was made following the audience.

Speculation has been rife that the Perikatan Nasional government is seeking to declare a state of emergency as Malaysia struggles to contain the spike in Covid-19 infection that has also hurt the economy.