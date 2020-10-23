Muhyiddin leaves Kuantan palace after two-hour meeting with King amid ‘emergency’ rumours

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen chairing a meeting in Putrajaya October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Oct 23 — The vehicle carrying Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen leaving Istana Abdulaziz here at 7.10pm today, two hours after it arrived.

Muhyiddin was believed to have been granted an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, arrived at the palace at 4.40pm.

Also spotted was the vehicle carrying who Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, and several other official cars belonging to Pahang government.

Bernama was made to understand that the entourage was leaving straight to the Kuantan Armed Forces base to board a plane back to Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin chaired a special Cabinet meeting in Perdana Putra, Putrajaya, to discuss current issues and government affairs.

Apart from Cabinet ministers, Affendi was also believed to have attended the meeting. — Bernama