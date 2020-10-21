‘Rusa Boy’ gang in Kedah taken down, says Bukit Aman

Cops said a syndicate involved in drug processing and violent crime around Sungai Petani, Kedah has been taken down with the arrest of 26 men in a raid last month. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — A syndicate involved in drug processing and violent crime around Sungai Petani, Kedah has been taken down with the arrest of 26 men, including the syndicate chief known as ‘Rusa Boy’, in a raid last month.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said that all suspects, aged between 20 and 39, were believed to be members of the gang.

He added that the 39-year-old syndicate chief and his gang members had previously been detained under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Several gang members had also been arrested and charged under Section 130 V of the Penal Code for joining ‘Geng 35’ in Sungai Petani.

“Those members were previously released in 2018 following the amendments made to Section 43 of the Societies Acts 1966,” he said in a special media conference at Bukit Aman today.

Huzir said the police also managed to seize a total of 12,529 grammes of various drugs estimated to be worth RM112,525 and confiscated RM22,000 in cash along with two vehicles with an estimated worth of over RM100,000. — Bernama