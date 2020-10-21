Malaysia sees six new Covid-19 deaths, 732 new cases, and 580 recoveries today

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 21 — The Health Ministry today recorded 732 new Covid-19 positive cases today, 580 new recoveries and six deaths.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said 7,827 cases are currently active.

Malaysia has had a cumulative total of 22,957 Covid-19 cases to date.

The six people who lost their lives to Covid-19 today ranged in age from 27 to 71. They were from Sabah and Labuan.

To date, the total number of fatalities is 199, or 0.87 per cent of all total cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said 580 people were discharged from hospital today after being deemed fully recovered from the coronavirus.

Malaysia’s recoveries to date number 14,931 cases, or 65 per cent of all total cases.

