General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) today announced the closure of the Hulu Langat Revenue Service Centre (PKH) until October 27.

In light of this, IRBM urges all taxpayers to conduct all dealings related to the agency online for the duration of the closure.

All enquiries and feedback can be done through Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (Outside Malaysia); HASiL Live Chat or via https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/MS-MY/. — Bernama