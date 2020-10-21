Health Ministry spots eight new Covid-19 clusters nationwide today

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 21 — Eight new Covid-19 clusters have been identified by the Health Ministry today. They are located in Sabah, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan and Labuan.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said the Sabah clusters were detected at Basung in Kudat, Inai in Kudat, and Tempayan in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang.

“As for Selangor and KL, the Long cluster involves Hulu Langat district, Titiwangsa, Lembah Pantai and Kepong. Similarly, the Cahaya cluster involves Petaling district in Selangor and Tampin district in Negri Sembilan,” he said during his press conference.

The other clusters are Bah Kota in Sepang, Selangor and Seremban, Negri Sembilan; the Melati cluster in Titiwangsa, KL and Klang, Selangor; and the Bina Labuan cluster in Labuan.

MORE TO COME