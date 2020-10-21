Finas suspends counter services in Hulu Kelang, Sabah following work from home directive

Finas CEO Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri said in a statement today that the services would resume on October 26 from 10am until 1pm by appointment throughout the CMCO period. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Following the implementation of the work from home directive, the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has announced the suspension of its licensing counter services in Hulu Kelang and Sabah on October 22 and 23.

Its chief executive officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri said in a statement today that the services would resume on October 26 from 10am until 1pm by appointment throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

Members of the public can direct inquiries to Finas via its hotline at 03-7968 2182 or email [email protected]

He said the hotline would be opened on October 23 throughout the CMCO period from 10am until 2pm except on weekends and public holidays.

He added that announcements would also be updated from time to time at www.finas.gov.my and its social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @FinasMalaysia.

Employees in the private and public sectors, at the management and supervisory levels, in areas placed under the CMCO have been instructed to work from home starting tomorrow as announced by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday. — Bernama