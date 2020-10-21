Covid-19: TM announces temporary closure of four premises in Terengganu

A woman walks past a logo display of Telekom Malaysia at its office in Cyberjaya May 16, 2006. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 21 — Four Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) premises in Terengganu have been temporarily closed from Monday to Saturday following a staff member testing positive for Covid-19.

TM Eastern Region director Mohd Yazid Abd Manaf said the three premises that were closed were in the district of Kuala Terengganu, namely TM Jalan Sultan Ismail, TM Jalan Air Jernih and TM Jalan Pusara while another premise is located in Marang which is TM Medan Jaya.

“The temporary closure of these four premises was to enable disinfection and sanitisation to be carried out in accordance with the Health Ministry’s (MOH) guidelines.

“The staff involved are currently undergoing quarantine and have received treatment at a government hospital,” he said in a statement today.

He added that detailed contact tracing is being carried out by the MOH, assisted by TM’s Covid-19 Crisis Response Team (CRT), to identify and inform those who have had close contact with the affected employee.

Identified close contacts are being contacted by the MOH for further advice and action. Meanwhile, other TM premises in Terengganu, including TMpoint premises are still operating as usual.

“To ensure the continuity of service to our customers, TM Terengganu employees of non-critical functions will be working from home until October 31 utilising digital channels and online productivity tools available,” he said. — Bernama