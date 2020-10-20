SDMC: Sibu back to Covid-19 green zone; Kuching, Bintulu and Lubok Antu still yellow

Health Ministry personnel screened individuals for fevers as part of Covid-19 precautions, before sending them to transit centres for the homeless during the MCO March 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

KUCHING, Oct 20 — Sibu has reverted into a Covid-19 green zone today as there has been no locally transmitted cases in the district for the past 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that only three out of 40 districts in Sarawak are yellow zones, namely Kuching, Bintulu and Lubok Antu with a total of 21 local cases in the past 14 days.

The Health Ministry classifies districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period as red zones, 40 and below as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

SDMC also said the police had issued 22 compounds today for violation of government imposed standard operating procedures against Covid-19, comprising 14 in Kuching, Miri (7) and Sarikei (1).

It said the Ministry of Local Government and Housing had also issued 67 written and oral warnings as well as seizure notices across the state.

The breakdown is Kuching North City Commission with 15 cases, Kuching South City Council (4), Sibu Municipal Council (15), Marudi district Council (10), Bintulu Development Authority (5), Matu-Dato District Council (5), Kapit District Council (5), Miri District Council (5), Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (2) and Sarikei council (1).

SDMC added a total of 1,429 premises were inspected today and eight road blocks were set up in five district, namely two each in Lundu and Lawas and one each in Bau, Sri Aman and Lubok Antu.

It also said 142 person-under-surveillance had registered to be quarantined in hotels today, bringing the total figure to 1,677 individuals currently being quarantined in 22 hotels state-wide. — Bernama