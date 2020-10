Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaking during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today confirmed one new Covid-19 cluster, while two clusters have registered no new cases and will no longer be under observation.

The new cluster, which was identified in Kota Belut, Sabah, is called the Kertang cluster.

“Sources of the new clusters are still under investigation,” said Dr Noor Hisham in his daily Covid-19 press conference this evening.

