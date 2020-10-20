Covid-19: Sarawak records one new imported case in Kuching involving Indonesian woman, says SDMC

A health worker collects a coronavirus test sample from a man at the Gombak Land and District office April 22, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Oct 20 — Sarawak has recorded one imported case of Covid-19 in Kuching today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 769.

According to State Disaster Management Committee’s secretariat, the latest positive case in the state involved an Indonesian woman from Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia.

“This case had obtained approval to enter the state to accompany a cancer patient who required immediate treatment at a private hospital in Kuching. They entered via the land border at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex at Tebedu, Serian.”

It said the pair was brought straight to a private hospital upon arrival on October 19 while undergoing the Covid-19 screening tests on the same day.

“They were placed under quarantine at the same private hospital and the result of the Covid-19 tests at a private laboratory in Kuching had identified one of as having been infected with the virus.”

The cancer patient she was accompanying tested negative for Covid-19.

The secretariat stated the latest positive Covid-19 case did not exhibit any symptoms of the disease and has been transported to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

Meanwhile, there are currently two active Covid-19 clusters in the state, namely the ‘Bah Arnab’ Cluster in Kuching with 12 positive cases identified and the Putra Cluster in Bintulu, in which six individuals were tested positive for the virus.

“As of October 20, 12pm, a total of 40 individuals have been screened for Covid-19 for the ‘Bah Arnab’ Cluster. 12 positive cases were detected and the remaining 28 individuals tested negative for the virus.”

Out of the 12 positive cases from this cluster, eight cases were detected after the second Covid-19 test on the 10th day.

As for the Putra Cluster, as of October 20 at 12pm, a total of 190 individuals have been screened and six tested positive for the virus. The remaining individuals tested negative.

“A total for 79 individuals had their samples taken to check for Covid-19 on the 10th day and all have been cleared of the virus.”

Two more patients have recovered from the virus and were discharged from SGH today – with the total number of patients recovered at 705 or 91.68 per cent of the overall Covid-19 cases in the state.

“A total of 45 patients are currently being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals throughout the state, with 31 of them at the isolation ward in SGH, and seven each in Miri Hospital and Bintulu Hospital.”

None of the patients are at intensive care units, and the death toll in the state remains unchanged at 19 or 2.47 per cent of all cases.

A total of 24 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases have been reported today, with four of the cases awaiting their laboratory test results. — Borneo Post